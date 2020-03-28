3,026 postive cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -Friday the Illinois Department of Public Heath reported 3,026 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 34 deaths have been linked to the virus.
The state now has its first confirmed case in Jefferson County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are calling on all licensed medical professionals to join the State’s fight against COVID-19.
Illinois will be increasing SNAP benefits, funding to support people experiencing homelessness, and a stipend to child care providers who have provided child care to essential workers during this crisis.
Governor JB Pritzker will give his daily press briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.