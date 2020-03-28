Man arrested on theft and drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 27, 2020 McCracken County Sheriff Deputies conducted an investigation at 2310 Lone Oak Road in Paducah.
They observed a male subject pull into the parking lot, exit his truck and start looking into other vehicles.
The male appeared to be intoxicated.
The man was identified as Michael Starnes, 21, of Paducah.
As deputies began questioning Starnes, it was suspected the vehicle he had been operating was stolen.
Further investigation confirmed it was stolen from a local hotel and the owner had not yet discovered it missing.
Starnes was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and receiving stolen property.
He was transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
