Illinois in need of medical volunteers

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are calling on all licensed medical professionals to join the State’s fight against COVID-19.
Illinois Helps is an online volunteer management system that tracks healthcare workers that are available to respond, when activated, to a significant disaster or public health emergency.
“When we became doctors, we took an oath to treat the ill to the best of our ability,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These are more than just words on a piece of paper. This is our passion and this is what we have trained to do. Right now, there is a great need for all trained medical professionals. We need you, and we need you now.”
“The most responsible thing we can do at this time is to build a robust medical reserve corp to ensure we are poised for a quick and expedient response as this pandemic continues,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “As we move forward with plans to increase the number of available hospital beds in our state, we will also need the staff to treat those patients.”
At this time, all available licensed medical professionals are urged to register online at www.IllinoisHelps.net.
