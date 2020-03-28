Fleeing suspect arrested

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is in police custody and facing multiple charges after fleeing from officers.
Saturday March, 28, a silver 2014 Dodge pickup was clocked going 71 mph on KY 58E in a 45 mph speed zone.
When police attempted to stop the truck, the operator accelerated and sped away reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
Officers with Mayfield Police and other deputies patrolled the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
A short time later the truck passed by officers again.
At this point the truck fled North on I-69 and exited on KY 131 headed North.
The driver abandoned the truck near the intersection of KY 131 and Spence Chapel Rd.
After a search of the area 35-year-old, Daniel B. Rust, of Mayfield was located and taken into custody.
He has been charged with the following:
- Speeding 26mph or greater than speed limit in restricted zone
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree in a motor vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Improper Passing
- Driving DUI Suspended License-2nd offense (Aggravating Circumstances)
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/ETC. (Aggravating Circumstances) 2nd Offense
