First Alert: thunderstorms and tornadoes possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Today’s big impact is a threat of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
A significant severe weather outbreak is expected to our north today, but we’re in the less dramatic ‘slight risk’ zone to the south.
Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible during the late afternoon and evening.
Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Drier air will blow in overnight, and Sunday is looking like a pretty nice day with mainly sunny skies and much lower humidity levels.
Tuesday will be chilly and wet with heavy downpours possible in the morning hours.
The high on Tuesday will only be in the 50s.
The remainder of the week will have dry but cooler weather.
By the end of the week we may be running heaters again, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s!
Next weekend is currently looking dry but cool.
