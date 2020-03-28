First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The main weather story today will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the west. A significant severe weather outbreak is expected to our north today, but we’re in the less dramatic ‘slight risk’ zone to the south. None the less, some damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornados are possible during the late afternoon and evening, so stay tuned! Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Drier air will blow in from the west overnight, and Sunday is looking like a pretty nice day with mainly sunny skies and much lower humidity levels.