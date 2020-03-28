First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

As is typical for early spring, the week ahead looks fairly active and variable. After quiet and pleasant days to start the week, a wet and chilly pattern is shaping up for Monday night into Tuesday with cold rain. No severe threat, but heavy downpours could cause some local runoff issues and rivers are still very high. Beyond that, another cold front is now advertised for about Friday, followed by a much cooler northwest flow pattern for next weekend. Right now it looks like temps will be quite chilly by the end of the upcoming week…with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.