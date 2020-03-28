First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main story this evening will be the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves in from the west. The primary threat locally looks to be strong winds, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible. This should be pushing off to the east by about 9 or 10 o’clock tonight, as drier and cooler air blows in from the west behind the front. Sunday is looking like a delightful day, with sunny skies, mild temps and much lower humidity levels!
As is typical for early spring, the week ahead looks fairly active and variable. After quiet and pleasant days to start the week, a wet and chilly pattern is shaping up for Monday night into Tuesday with cold rain. No severe threat, but heavy downpours could cause some local runoff issues and rivers are still very high. Beyond that, another cold front is now advertised for about Friday, followed by a much cooler northwest flow pattern for next weekend. Right now it looks like temps will be quite chilly by the end of the upcoming week…with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.