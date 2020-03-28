9 deaths, 670 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri

By Jessica Ladd | March 28, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 9:25 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 670 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths.

The state is reporting multiple cases in Perry County and two more positive cases in Scott County.

The Carter County Health Center is also reporting a second positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The city of Caruthersville has declared a state of emergency and established a curfew.

Cape Girardeau County has declared a public health emergency after 6 people tested positive for the virus.

Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard.

Parson will give his daily COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

