1,373 COVID-19 cases across Tennessee, 1 death confirmed in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the health department, there are 275 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County - one death has been reported.
Officials have not released details surrounding the first death.
Across Tennessee, 1,373 cases have been confirmed. That number has increased from the 1,203 cases that were confirmed Friday in the Volunteer State.
Overall, six people have died from the coronavirus across Tennessee.
Thursday, 223 positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed across Shelby County. Fifty-two positive coronavirus cases have been added in one day.
There have been more than 2,700 individuals tested in Shelby County.
Although the virus is known to deeply affect older adults and individuals with preexisting health issues, Friday Governor Bill Lee said the age group most affected by the virus in Tennessee is adults ages 21-30.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued a public health directive for Shelby County that mimics “safer-at-home” orders previously issued by mayors across the county. SCHD officials said it’s an attempt to control community spread and prevent overwhelming the health care system.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Shelby County, call 833-943-1658 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.