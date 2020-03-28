Body found in St. Francois Co., 2 in custody

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 7:30 a.m. a St. Francois County Sheriff’s Deputy a deceased body wrapped in a large piece of carpet.
The officer was responding to a property damage call in the Hamilton Town area of Doe Run, the body was found near the property of the reporting party.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O’Harver, of Farmington.
A 25-year-old female and a 24-year-old male, both of Farmington, were taken into custody following a search warrant in the city of Farmington.
The home where the two individuals were arrested is believed to be scene of the homicide, as numerous items of evidence was recovered at that location.
Both individuals are being held on charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action. Additional charges are probable.
