What you need to know March 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 27.
This morning there is a chance storms could enter into our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The main threat with these storms is heavy rain and hail.
Lisa Michaels says today will be very cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Tonight, a strong storms could develop in southern Illinois. Gusty winds and hail are possible.
Saturday is also looking active.
Storms in the afternoon could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible.
- The U.S. now has the most COVID-19 cases in the world.
- The House is set to vote on and expected to pass the $2.2 trillion stimulus package Friday morning.
- President Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
- A male in his late teens has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill. This is the second reported case in the county.
- “Going on a bear hunt” has a new meaning in the Heartland and throughout the country.
- The founder of Dyson, a company known for vacuum cleaners, has designed a ventilator in record time and it will ready in early April.
