2,538 total cases, 26 deaths in Ill.; Gov. Pritzker to give update at 2:30pm

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a daily news briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27.
He’ll update the public on the COVID-19 response in Illinois.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 673 new cases in Illinois, including seven new deaths; a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for the state.
Governor Pritzker also activated more Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen to help with the COVID-19 response.
He also announced they were taking steps to address the volume of unemployment benefit requests.
March unemployment claims total 133,763 compared to 27,493 over the same period in 2019.
