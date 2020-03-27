1st COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.; Patient traveled from Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man traveling through Jefferson County, Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Health Department said it learned late Thursday, March 26, that a man in his 50s from Texas was traveling through the county when he became ill and was hospitalized.
The man is in isolation at a local hospital. Staff are taking the the appropriate precautions.
The health department said it is in the process of notifying all known contacts the patient had in the county. The health department considers all who had contact with the man to to be low risk, due to limited interaction.
