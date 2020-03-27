SEMO refunds parts of Spring parking, room and board fees

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be refunding parts of the spring parking and room and board fees
The fee adjustments are effective starting March 23, 2020 through the end of the housing contract period/end of semester.
- Students who move out of their university residence hall room by March 31 will receive a credit of 45% of their Spring 2020 fees for housing and meal plans.
- Students will receive a credit of 45% of the Spring 2020 parking decal, unless they are continuing to live on campus.
- Redbucks balances can be used in the next academic year. For graduating students seeking a refund of this balance, the process is included in the Residence Life FAQ at https://semo.edu/sealerts/covid19/faq.html.
Fee adjustments will be calculated based on residence hall assignments, meal plans and parking decal selections.
The University will review accounts and consider the specific grants and/or scholarships that may have applied to these fees as adjustments are made.
Whether this adjustment creates a refund or not will be dependent on each student’s financial aid and current amount due for Spring 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.