Second positive COVID-19 case in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified this evening of a Jackson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual is a male in his late teens.
He is doing fair and is at his home in isolation.
This is the second laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
It is thought that he was exposed to the novel coronavirus through his recent travel to the Chicago area.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis.
Through this investigation, public health may place others in home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Some may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others.
If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.
