Phase II floodfight begins: Daily patrols, intensive monitoring of flood protections

(KFVS) - Due to high Mississippi River stages in the Heartland, the Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) initiated a Phase II floodfight on Friday, March 27.
The Phase II floodfight encompasses daily patrols by 12 Memphis District employees and intensive monitoring of levees, floodwalls and relief wells.
During this time, the District will also aid local organizations with their floodfighting efforts by providing advice, portable pumps, sandbags and plastic sheeting.
According the the Army Corps of Engineers, the Memphis District’s flood control system has prevented more than $4.3 billion in flood damages and protected more than five million acres of cropland in the last decade.
