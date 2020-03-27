Park in Charleston, Mo. closed after authorities say large groups continued to gather there

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A park was closed after authorities say large groups continued to gather there.
The park at the Bowden Center will be closed at night until further notice.
According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, large groups of people gathered in and around the Bowden Center on Thursday night, violating Governor Parson’s order to social distance and not congregate in groups of more than 10 people.
DPS urged everyone to voluntarily comply with the restrictions so no further action would be necessary.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.