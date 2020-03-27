2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A second dependent of a military retiree at Fort Campbell has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said on Friday, March 27, the individual is currently isolated at home, located off the base.
After learning the COVID-19 test was positive, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately started tracing back contacts to determine if any others may have been exposed.
Officials learned the individual had recently traveled to Europe.
If anyone is determined to be at risk, they will be directly notified.
Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in surrounding areas to determine any possible risk of exposure off the base.
The first case at Fort Campbell was reported on Thursday.
