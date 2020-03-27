More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 6 deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health officials are reporting 1,203 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday afternoon.
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting six deaths and 103 hospitalizations.
Shelby County now has more cases than any other county in the state with 223, according to the Shelby County Health Department. The county health department is reporting a higher number of cases than the state. The SCHD has attributed the discrepancy to a reporting lag.
Across the state, the Tennessee Department of Health reports confirmed cases in the the following age groups:
- 0 to 10 -- 15
- 11 to 20 -- 63
- 21 to 30 -- 314
- 31 to 40 -- 194
- 41 to 50 -- 196
- 51 to 60 -- 191
- 61 to 70 -- 126
- 71 to 80 -- 75
- 80+ -- 20
- Pending -- 9
Statewide, there are more confirmed cases among 21- to 30-year-olds, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, but the highest number of cases in Shelby County are among 51- to 60-year-olds. Ages 21 to 30 and 31 to 40 follow closely behind.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases include:
- Crittenden (Arkansas) -- 9
- Coahoma (Mississippi) -- 18
- DeSoto (Mississippi) -- 63
- Lafayette (Mississippi) -- 11
- Marshall (Mississippi) -- 9
- Panola (Mississippi) -- 4
- Tate (Mississippi) -- 8
- Tunica (Mississippi) -- 6
- Dyer (Tennessee) -- 3
- Fayette (Tennessee) -- 3
- Tipton (Tennessee) -- 10
On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department issued a public health directive for Shelby County that mimics “safer-at-home” orders previously issued by mayors across the county. SCHD officials said it’s an attempt to control community spread and prevent overwhelming the health care system.
Speaking in Memphis Friday, when asked about a statewide shutdown Gov. Bill Lee says he felt it was a local decision. He says the state is essentially shut down for business with all major population centers on safer-at-home orders at a local level.
So far, more than 16,000 people have been tested in the state of Tennessee.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
