Marion United: free benefit concert

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Does a free concert with a beneficial turn out sound good to you?
Marion United has stepped up to make this happen. They are putting on a free concert through Facebook Live. The event is April 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.
“Marion United as we were connecting with local business friends of ours and heard how much they are struggling through this covid-19 pandemic," Josh Benitone said.
They want to help local businesses who are hurting in their city. They have arranged to have eight artists and bands play.

They say it’s like a telethon event as well. You can call in and make donations.
“We have people donating through our website, and of course the night of the event were going to be doing like a telethon style donations, click buttons on Facebook, we also have some bigger businesses and organizations that are jumping in now to help sponsor and start this thing off with a bang," Benitone said.
The duo of men is hoping this idea catches on and more cities do something similar.
“One of things we really hope to see is other communities do this exact same thing to really build their community to help raise funds for their struggling local businesses as well," Jared Gravatt said.
Benitone and Gravatt want people to enjoy the free concert: sit back, relax and stay at home.
