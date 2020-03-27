Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri swamped by unemployment claims as cases exceed 500
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri's request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office announced Thursday that Trump had approved the declaration, which will help the state, local governments and nonprofits recover expenses related to the outbreak. Parson's request for federal assistance for crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and disposal for hazardous waste related to the outbreak are pending. Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday. The announcement comes as Missouri on Thursday reported 502 cases of the virus, up from 356 a day earlier, and eight COVID-19 deaths.
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says a man who was fatally injured by agents in Missouri was the subject of a long terrorism investigation. The agency said in a news release Wednesday that 36-year-old Timothy Wilson died Tuesday in Belton while agents were trying to serve a warrant. The statement says Wilson was planning a bombing at a Kansas City-area hospital that was providing critical care during the current coronavirus pandemic. The FBI says Wilson was driven by racist, religious and anti-government beliefs. It also said Wilson had taken steps to acquire what he needed to build a bomb. The statement did not detail what happened when agents arrived or how he died.
$4M paid to settle lawsuits involving former coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A total of $4 million was paid to settle two lawsuits that accused a former Missouri high school coach of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach's father was the superintendent of the school district. A judge approved the settlement in February, but the amount was not released at the time. The Kansas City Star reported the figure after obtaining the amount this week through a records request. One lawsuit alleged Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year.
Ferguson settles municipal court fees lawsuit for $1.7M
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The city of Ferguson, Missouri, has agreed to a $1.7 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused its municipal court of charging illegal court fees. A judge on Tuesday approved a preliminary settlement. A final hearing is May 6. The lawsuit was among several filed in the wake of protests that followed the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. The officer, Darren Wilson, was not charged, but the shooting led to intense scrutiny of Ferguson’s police and municipal court. The U.S. Department of Justice found that Ferguson was using its court system to generate revenue.
University of Missouri president to lead Columbia campus
University of Missouri System President Mun Choi is taking over as interim chancellor of the Columbia campus. The Board of Curators' Thursday announcement comes after Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was tapped to be president of the University of Central Florida last week. The Missouri board's chairwoman says it's important to have a proven leader at the helm in the face of what she described as unprecedented challenges. Choi took over as president of the four-university system in 2017. Earlier this month he suspended in-person classes at all four universities for the rest of the semester to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Missouri newspaper suspends publication amid outbreak
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Another St. Louis area newspaper is suspending its print publication as businesses stop advertising amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus. KMOX reports that the Webster-Kirkwood Times is halting its print edition after Friday. Editor Don Corrigan says he will try to post stories online and hopes for a full comeback at the end of the pandemic. He says the local paper relies on local retailers and restaurants to advertise. But they're being forced to shut down or change operations due to the stay-at-home order in St. Louis.
Woman who previously won $50,000 wins $3M Lottery prize
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman who won $50,000 in a Lottery game 18 years ago has won again, and this time the prize is much bigger. The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that Anne Kasal matched all six numbers in the March 11 drawing to win a $3 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 11, 16, 23, 26, 31 and 38. Kasal won the $50,000 prize in 2002. The latest winning ticket was purchased at a Schnucks Market in St. Louis.
Man killed, Oklahoma trooper wounded after shootings
FAIRLAND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed one man and wounded two others, including a state trooper, in northeast Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a joint statement that 48-year-old Edwin Ball was taken into custody early Wednesday after barricading himself inside his home in Fairland. They say Ball shot and killed 25-year-old Brendan Van Zwell and wounded a second man Tuesday before barricading himself inside his home. The release says a trooper who arrived on the scene was hit in the eye with a shotgun pellet while setting up a perimeter. He was taken to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.