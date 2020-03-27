Juvenile facing mult. charges including attempted murder of an officer after chase through Graves County, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase through south Graves County.
The juvenile was charged by Kentucky State Police with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal mischief first degree, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree and fleeing or evading first degree.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also sought charges against the juvenile. They charged him with DUI first offense, speeding and other traffic charges, wanton endangerment first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree - meth, drug paraphernalia possession, criminal mischief first degree, criminal trespass third degree and terroristic threatening third degree.
According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 when a deputy was on patrol in the Pryorsburg community and saw a white Chevy truck speeding southbound on US 45 South. The deputy also saw that the truck didn’t have a registration plate.
The deputy tried to pull the truck over, but said the driver sped up and tried to flee.
At one point, deputies say the truck cut through a parking lot at the intersection of US 45 South and KY 339 and then got back onto US 45 South.
It was during this time a KSP trooper took the lead in the chase.
As the deputy and trooper tried to stop the vehicle, it went south on US Highway 45 toward Wingo.
They say the vehicle turned left onto Lebanon Street, then headed east on KY 339.
According to KSP, the driver of the vehicle sped up to a high rate of speed before applying the brakes in an attempt to cause the trooper to hit the back of the truck. The trooper was able to go around the truck without hitting it.
The suspect vehicle then started hitting the rear bumper and passenger door area of the trooper’s cruiser.
According to KSP, the trooper slowed down to let the suspect vehicle pass, but it hit the driver’s side of the cruiser.
The chase continued for about 3 miles on KY 339 before the suspect vehicle turned south on Pritchard Road and into a muddy field where it was abandoned.
According to the sheriff’s office, methamphetamine and digital scales were found in the truck when it was searched.
Troopers and deputies searched the area on foot and were able to find the driver, a 17-year-old male, at a home in the 4000 block of Pritchard Road.
The juvenile was taken into custody around 2:15 a.m. without incident and lodged at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.