Illinois tornado shelters during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - During the pandemic, social distancing is paramount, but what do you do if you rely on tornado shelters?
People who rely on public tornadoes shelters could be faced with the difficult choice of sheltering from the tornado in a community shelter or refraining from going to the shelter in order to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
Currently, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are recommending that the first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado.
The decision to open a community shelter will be up to local officials.
Those who rely on community shelters should first check with local officials to ensure they will be open.
This should be done ahead of any thunderstorm, well before any warnings are issued.
The National Weather Service and state and local emergency management officials strongly encourage people to have a weather radio with battery backup.
