Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA draft. Nesmith was one of the nation’s most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters before injuring his right foot in January and missing the rest of the season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Charleston, South Carolina, averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. His 60 3-pointers ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference at the regular season even though he played less than half the season.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The sixth game on the list is Kansas' 75-68 victory against Memphis in the 2008 national championship game. Mario Chalmers tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation and the Jayhawks pulled away in overtime to win their first title in 20 years. The late heroics nullified an explosive second half for the Tigers' Derrick Rose, who finished with 18 points.