Heartland healthcare workers to receive 3D printed face shields

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Hundreds of plastic face shield masks will soon be in the hands of local healthcare workers.
The shields are seen as vital equipment in protecting medical personnel during the COVID-19 outbreak and they are said to be in short supply.
The face shields will be made at Murray State University by a student worker and a graphics and design program coordinator at the college’s Institute of Engineering.
The pair will be using 3D printers and an open-source 3D computer aided drafting model to produce face shield headbands.
Approximately 300 shields will be completed by early next week.
The shields will then be donated to area healthcare workers.
“There is a tremendous shortage of personal protective equipment and we are pleased to do our part during this period of uncertainty," said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
The university states the cost to make the shields is minimal.
“Typically, these shields can run as much as $30 per unit, and 3D printing allows us to produce them for less than a dollar each,” said Dr. Danny Claiborne, chair of the Institute of Engineering.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President said the shields will help replenish their reserves.
