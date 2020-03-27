Heartland healthcare workers to receive 3D printed face shields

Heartland healthcare workers to receive 3D printed face shields
Engineering graphics and design program coordinator and student worker Clay Doron are using 3D printers to produce face shield headbands. (Source: Murray State University)
By Marsha Heller | March 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 12:14 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Hundreds of plastic face shield masks will soon be in the hands of local healthcare workers.

The shields are seen as vital equipment in protecting medical personnel during the COVID-19 outbreak and they are said to be in short supply.

The face shields will be made at Murray State University by a student worker and a graphics and design program coordinator at the college’s Institute of Engineering.

Murray State student worker Clay Doron displays the face shield headbands made by 3D printers.
Murray State student worker Clay Doron displays the face shield headbands made by 3D printers. (Source: Murray State University)

The pair will be using 3D printers and an open-source 3D computer aided drafting model to produce face shield headbands.

Approximately 300 shields will be completed by early next week.

The shields will then be donated to area healthcare workers.

“There is a tremendous shortage of personal protective equipment and we are pleased to do our part during this period of uncertainty," said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.

Murray State is using 3D printers to produce face shield headbands.
Murray State is using 3D printers to produce face shield headbands. (Source: Murray State University)

The university states the cost to make the shields is minimal.

“Typically, these shields can run as much as $30 per unit, and 3D printing allows us to produce them for less than a dollar each,” said Dr. Danny Claiborne, chair of the Institute of Engineering.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital Vice President said the shields will help replenish their reserves.

Engineering graphics and design program coordinator and student worker, Clay Doron, are using 3D printers to produce face shield headbands. (Source: Murray State University)
Engineering graphics and design program coordinator and student worker, Clay Doron, are using 3D printers to produce face shield headbands. (Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.