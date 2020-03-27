Graves Co. awarded emergency road aid funds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the Graves County Fiscal Court will receive $89,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds to repair a bridge on Shelton Road.
Over time, high water caused erosion of stream and roadway banks has resulted in critical damage to the bridge.
The road is currently closed.
The county plans to use the funds to remove the existing bridge and install an aluminum box culvert that is better suited to handle the flow of water.
“Improvements are ahead and we’re pleased to partner with local government to help them address critical infrastructure needs that make a difference in the lives of Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The repairs will take place on Shelton Road starting near mile point 1.4.
