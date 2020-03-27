Gov. Parson mobilizes Mo. National Guard

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order to mobilize the Missouri National Guard.
He said the National Guard would assist with the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved the governor’s request to issue a major disaster declaration for Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 502 total positive cases and eight deaths in the state on Thursday.
On Friday morning, it was reported there were multiple overnight cases in Perry County, Mo.
Gov. Parson will hold a daily news briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27 to update the public on the COVID-19 response.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.