Fredericktown Police Gear

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you see officers throughout Marshall County in what appears to be full tactical gear, do not be alarmed.
Fredericktown officers are taking extra precautions to stay safe because of the corona virus.
Police Chief Eric Hovis tells us, by adding more protection to their standard gear, they hope to cut down the risk of contacting the virus.
He says, "We have PPE’s. Personal protection equipment for the officers. Obviously, you know what’s going on right now with our nation in our country. Basically we have masks that were made. "
He goes on to say they use simple breathing masks. "It’s a mask that will filter out some particles in the air. It’s not going to keep you safe from everything but it’s just an extra layer of security. "
Hovis goes on to thank local business’s like Cap America and others, for taking the time to sew masks, and donate them to the department. He also says it’s a great time to see his community come together in times like this.
The Fredericktown police dispatch screens all calls that come into the station, to help cut back on the risk of officers being put in contagious situations.
