First Alert: Stormy morning, stormy afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a stormy outlook for the next couple of days.
This morning there is a chance storms could enter into our northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The main threat with these storms is heavy rain and hail.
Lisa Michaels says today will be very cloudy with a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Tonight, a strong storms could develop in southern Illinois. Gusty winds and hail are possible.
Saturday is also looking active.
Storms in the afternoon could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible.
Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
