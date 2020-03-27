Exercises you can do while you are self-quarantining

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Gyms across the Heartland have closed their doors in hopes of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
On top of that, people are being asked to stay at home as much as possible.
These restrictions are creating challenges for people looking to stay active.
Christine Jaegers, a fitness instructor at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, said there are plenty of ways to get moving without leaving your living room.
"You know it's hard, but take it as a new, fun adventure," Jaegers said.
According to Jaegers, you don’t need fancy equipment to get in a good workout.
She suggests using anything you have around the house as weights like cans of food, jugs of water, paint cans, or large rocks.
Exercises you can do with these items include squat presses, lunges, and abdominal twists.
A chair can also be used in a workout.
You can do chair squats, push-ups, dips, or crunch kicks.
Jaegers said the key is to just have fun with it.
She also suggests getting an accountability partner that can help you stay motivated.
You might also post pictures of your workout on social media.
“Not only is that encouraging other people, reminding them like I got to move, time to get going, but it gets you motivated knowing that people can watch you,” Jaegers said.
