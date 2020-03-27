“DO NOT click the link”: Police issue warning about fake refund texts

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - “Do not click the link.” That is the message from the Murphysboro Police Department in regards to an apparent new scam linked to cell phones.

Police have received reports that some are getting a text message claiming to be from the City of Murphysboro Water Department stating they have a refund check coming back to them for a deposit.

Attached to the message is a link. Police are urging people not to click the link.

They are calling the texts a scam.

Police said the Murphysboro Water Department will never send a text asking for a payment or to issue a refund.

Anyone who receives any of these text messages is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.

