COVID-19 impacts on Heartland businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many small business owner across the Heartland had no choice but to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s scary," said Kanaan Rhodes, owner of The Room Hair Design Studio in Cape Girardeau.
Rhodes said the team at her salon made the decision to close for now.
“It was a very hard decision. We decided it was our civic duty as a team to go ahead and close down just for the safety of our staff and for the community.”
For Rhodes, the impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak aren’t like anything she’s lived through before.
“Unfortunately no one is getting paid right now," she said.
Her employees aren’t alone.
“It’s very stressful for a lot of small businesses and for employees. I mean this is, we’re in uncharted territory," said John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
According to Mehner, people are both offering help and asking for it.
“Just about everybody is changing a little bit with how they do what they do," he said.
Mehner recommended employees and business owners to look over local, state, and national resources available for them. Some helpful website for Cape Girardeau businesses are www.keepcapestrong.com or the coronavirus section Cape Chamber’s website. Chamber officials are also reaching out to all of their members.
“And then we can help them navigate with what’s the best course for them to take moving forward," said Mehner.
For Rhodes, moving forward meant getting creative. She’s holding a raffle that has about $800 worth of services and products and offers back door drop-offs if customers want to purchase products.
“That way all the money is going straight to employees. It’s not going to the salon at all. It’s going straight to them. That way they’re able to get by at this time. So we’re just trying to figure it out day by day," said Rhodes.
If you want to buy a raffle ticket or order supplies, you can call the salon at 573-576-0317.
Mehner also asks for all businesses to follow CDC guidelines and Governor Mike Parson’s orders.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.