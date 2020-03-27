Cloudy with Isolated Storms

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this morning with rain and storms just off to the north of the Heartland. There is a chance we could have a storm enter our northern counties in Missouri and Illinois. A strong storm is possible with main hazards being heavy rain and hail. Today will be very cloudy. If areas are lucky, there may be a few peaks of sunshine. High temps in the mid to upper 70s. A chance of a pop-up rain shower or storm can occur this afternoon.