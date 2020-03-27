Cloudy with Isolated Storms

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies this morning with rain and storms just off to the north of the Heartland. There is a chance we could have a storm enter our northern counties in Missouri and Illinois. A strong storm is possible with main hazards being heavy rain and hail. Today will be very cloudy. If areas are lucky, there may be a few peaks of sunshine. High temps in the mid to upper 70s. A chance of a pop-up rain shower or storm can occur this afternoon.
Tonight, our northern counties could see a strong storm once again with most convection close to southern Illinois. This would have the chance for gusty winds and hail.
Saturday, rain and storms will need to be monitored during the afternoon and evening as they may be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are all possible. Cloudy skies through the day with temps in the low to mid 70.
-Lisa
