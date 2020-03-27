Cloudy and warm for your Friday. Storms possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are dealing with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures across the area. It will be breezy at time this afternoon as well. There is a slight chance or an isolated shower or storms late today, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s in most areas.
We will see a few isolated storms develop to our north this evening and it is possible a few of these storms sink into our area. We will see a better chance for storms developing tomorrow. A few of these storms could be severe.
Lows tomorrow morning will only drop into the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s.
Sunday is looking very nice. It will be sunny and mild across the area. It will be breezy across the area but overall a nice day.
