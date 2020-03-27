Changes to Mo. A+ program amid COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has issued guidance about temporarily reducing or suspending certain A+ Scholarship eligibility requirements.
The Algebra I end of course requirement is waived for all 2020 high school seniors, including those who have already taken the exam but did not meet the requirement, as well as those who have not yet taken the exam.
Waiver of this requirement also exempts the 2020 seniors from having to meet the ACT math subscore/high school GPA alternative.
“Given the uncertainty of when students will return to school this spring, we determined it was in the best interest of students to waive the requirement to reduce the negative impact on students,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “We hope this decision will provide students with peace of mind about their A+ eligibility.”
Guidance issued last week outlined a reduced number of tutoring/mentoring hours and change in GPA for high school seniors, as well as a change in GPA requirement for renewal students.
The changes to the department guidelines for A+ only apply to 2020 high school seniors.
Additional guidance may be issued if it becomes necessary in this rapidly evolving situation.
More than 13,000 students utilized the A+ Scholarship at Missouri public colleges in 2018-2019.
