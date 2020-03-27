Carlisle Co. Ambulance Director charged for stealing Fentanyl

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Ambulance Director for the Carlisle County Ambulance Service, John Curtis, has been charged with 16 counts of theft of a controlled substance, 16 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 16 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
On March 26, an employee of the Carlisle County Ambulance Service contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious behavior by Curtis.
According to the employee, Curtis had been acting in a way that led the employee to believe that he may have a narcotics problem.
The employee became suspicious of the lack of Fentanyl supply at the ambulance service.
An examination of the medical supplies at the ambulance service was conducted by the Medical Director and the CCSO.
Documents provided by the Carlisle County Judge Executives Office showed that there was medicine missing.
Curtis admitted to having stolen and used narcotics from the ambulance service.
No evidence suggest that any other person was involved.
Additional charges and/or counts may be added by the Carlisle County Attorney as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.