Cape Girardeau County declares public health emergency; 6 positive cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau officials have declared a public health emergency.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the Cape Girardeau County Commission, and the City Mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson urge residents to follow the following recommendations:
- Limit public exposure; you can go to work, you can conduct essential business, but otherwise stay home.
- Limit gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer.
- Implement personal protective measures; stay home when ill, wash hands frequently
- Avoid non-essential travel
- Actively engage in social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people
Officials encourage citizens to continue to support local businesses in manners that coincided with the recommendations listed above.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health center reported on Friday there were six positive cases being treated in the county.
They said there were 37 pending results to SoutheastHEALTH, six from the state and 31 from a private lab.
