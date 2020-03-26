WKCTC donates personal protective equipment to area health care providers

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College has donated much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to area health care providers to help battle COVID-19.
“We want to work with others in the community to provide needed supplies to our caregivers so they can safely care for those in need,” said Dr. Renea Akin, WKCTC interim vice president of academic affairs.
Local emergency management services will distribute the equipment to hospitals within its service area.
Donated items come from the college’s allied health and nursing programs.
This includes over 400 of the much needed N95 face masks, 1,300 “regular” face masks, more than 11,000 exam gloves, 75 sterile gloves and over 250 sterile/non-sterile gowns.
WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) donated 200 N95 masks to help health care providers throughout the region.
Artists or others with masks to donate are asked to contact PSAD Director Paul Aho at paul.aho@kctcs.edu to arrange pick up.
