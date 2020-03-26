What you need to know March 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 26.
Light, patchy fog could again impact your morning drive.
The rest of the day will be breezy and warm.
Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Some southern counties could reach the low 80s by the afternoon.
Tonight, rain with possible storms move into our northern counties.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon.
From the evening into early Saturday, more storms are possible.
There is another threat for severe storms on Saturday.
- An Amber Alert has been canceled for seven-year-old twin girls from Russellville, Kentucky.
- A semi hauling herbicide crashes into another semi on I-24 at the McCracken-Marshall County line.
- Results have come back negative for COVID-19 for a patient that was tested before they passed away in Butler County, Mo.
- The death toll from the coronavirus has topped 1,000 in the U.S.
- Overnight, the Senate passed a massive stimulus package to help economic relief from the COVID-19 outbreak.
- A Stay at Home order is now in effect in Perry County, Missouri.
- The next time you need to stock up on supplies you may notice a clear panel at the checkout line.
- People across the Heartland are using their time and talents to make masks for those who need them during the COVID-19 outbreak.
