What you need to know March 26
A beautiful Spring day before more storms move in tonight and tomorrow.
By Marsha Heller | March 26, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:42 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 26.

Light, patchy fog could again impact your morning drive.

The rest of the day will be breezy and warm.

Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Some southern counties could reach the low 80s by the afternoon.

Tonight, rain with possible storms move into our northern counties.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon.

From the evening into early Saturday, more storms are possible.

There is another threat for severe storms on Saturday.

