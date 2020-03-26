Warm evening with mostly cloudy conditions Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a few isolated storms earlier today across our northern counties but most of the area remained dry. It was warm and windy with most areas reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. This evening will remain warm and breezy at times. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through the early evening hours. Lows tomorrow morning will range from the middle 50s far north to the middle 60s south.