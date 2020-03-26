Warm and breezy this afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few storms in our far northern counties. These storms are moving east around 40MPH. Severe weather is not expected however, small hail is likely with the stronger storms. For the rest of the area we are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly sunny later this afternoon with strong gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle top upper 70s in most areas.