Warm and breezy this afternoon.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few storms in our far northern counties. These storms are moving east around 40MPH. Severe weather is not expected however, small hail is likely with the stronger storms. For the rest of the area we are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly sunny later this afternoon with strong gusty winds. Highs will reach the middle top upper 70s in most areas.
Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. There will be a few isolated storms possible late. Lows will range from the middle 50s north to the middle 60s south.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.