UT Martin closes mail services after visit from individual with COVID-19 symptoms

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - UT Martin is temporarily closing its mail service after officials were informed that an individual who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 had been in University Mail Services located in Clement Hall.
The individual has now been tested for COVID-19, but the results are pending.
The Mail Services area is now closed and will be cleaned by the university’s Physical Plant following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards and using CDC-approved disinfectant.
Mail Services employees have been asked to stay at home until test results are known.
Alternative plans for receiving mail will be announced Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.