UT Martin aids in COVID-19 relief

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) -The University of Tennessee at Martin has partnered with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to create personal protective equipment for COVID-19 relief aid.
UT Martin has taken all of their 3D printers on campus to Rogers Media Center where they are being used to print headbands for medical face shields.
“We are pleased to engage with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and other educational partners across the state to provide safety materials to Tennessee’s health-care workers. Our faculty and staff are working to create filament bands for safety masks on our campus 3D printers,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “We want to be a resource for the region and state’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.”
Currently, the center is running eight printers around the clock to produce as many headbands as possible.
THEC has also purchased two additional 3D printers to aid UT Martin’s capacity.
The printers are being operated by faculty, staff and students who all agree they are making a difference for Tennessee medical professionals fighting COVID-19.
“It’s an eye-opening experience because we’ve been doing 3D printing, but not on this scale before. It’s amazing what we are able to do, and it is a humbling experience that we are able to help as many people as we can in this situation that we are in,” said student worker Jordan Bell, of Dresden.
The center is also responsible for cutting out sheets of acetate, as well as elastic to complete the shields that will be assembled after being transported to TEMA.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.