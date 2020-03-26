Unemployment in Illinois increases, after Feb. historic low

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate fell 3.4 percent, a new record low in February. The state is responding to a surge of unemployment claims in March due to the impacts of COVID-19. March unemployment claims total 133,763 compared to 27,493 over the same period in 2019.
“This administration remains dedicated to providing relief to small businesses and families during this challenging period for the state economy,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “As the state navigates this economic uncertainty, the governor will use every tool at the state’s disposal to help small businesses and families get the help they need.”
“From day one, Governor Pritzker has prioritized the needs of the state’s workforce which has resulted in a strong economic foundation,” said Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “The policies and plans he has enacted and continues to support will help us through this challenging period and make way for further economic stability.”
Compared to a year ago, non-farm payroll employment increased by 18,300 jobs with the largest gains in: Educational and Health Services, Government and Financial Activities.
The industry sectors with the largest over-the-year declines were: Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services and Trade, Transportation and Utilities.
Illinois non-farm payrolls were up +0.3 percentage point over-the-year as compared to the nation’s +1.6 percent over-the-year gain in January.
The number of unemployed workers decreased from the prior month, -3.9 percent to 218,800, a new record low, and was down -22.2 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was down -0.3 percent over-the-month and -1.1 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.
IDES maintains the state’s largest job search engine, Illinois Job Link (IJL), to help connect jobseekers to employers who are hiring, which recently showed 62,951 posted resumes with 97,074 jobs available.
