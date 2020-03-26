Third person tests COVID-19 positive in Dunklin Co.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has been notified of the third positive case of COVID-19 in Dunklin County.
There is an ongoing contact investigation by the Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service.
The patient is being quarantined at home.
Dunklin County officials stress that residents should not panic and not go to hospital emergency rooms.
Those with symptoms, like fever and cough or difficulty breathing, should call their health care provider.
“The best tips for prevention are still social distancing and proper hand-washing,” said Kim Hughes, executive director of the Dunklin County Health Department. “Staying home if you are sick and avoiding close contact with others will help us limit any spread. It’s important to note that community transmission is not a factor at this point in Dunklin County.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.