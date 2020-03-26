Temporary traffic signals to be installed at intersection of East Main and Shawnee in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Temporary traffic signals are planned to be installed at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson, Mo.
These temporary signals are anticipated to be installed on Monday, March 30, 2020, if the weather allows.
They will be installed to limit traffic to one lane through the intersection. The signals are to remain in place until the new roundabout is finished.
The North Shawnee Boulevard leg of the intersection will remain closed as planned for the duration of the project.
Traffic is still allowed in both direction on South Shawnee Boulevard, however, this is anticipated to change as the project progresses.
Traffic on East Main Street will be limited to one lane of through traffic.
Delays will be incurred at this intersection.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.
Those who cannot avoid the intersection should use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
Signs will be posed to assist motorists along detour routes when applicable.
