1st confirmed case of COVID-19 at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A dependent of a military retiree at Fort Campbell tested positive for COVID-19.
This marks the first confirmed case for the location.
Officials say the individual is currently isolated at home, located off the base.
After learning of the result, Fort Campbell officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital health professionals ensured the individual was medically cared for and immediately started tracing back contacts to determine if any others may have been exposed.
If anyone is determined to be at risk, they will be directly notified.
Health professionals and leaders are coordinating closely with civilian authorities in surrounding areas to determine any possible risk of exposure off the base.
