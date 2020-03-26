SIU admissions going virtual

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University has extended its help virtually.
They are recruiting students in a different way due to covid-19. This has made the admissions office be more creative in the way the reach out to potential students.
“We’re not looking at it as a setback, were looking at it as an opportunity..." said Director of Undergraduate Admissions John Frost. "At the end of the day we do a great job working with people and understanding what’s going on with them and were going to keep working and make sure that those kids don’t have any options in choosing SIU as a school they want to have their educational dreams with.”
When a potential student has a computer, Frost explained he can chat via Skype or other ways.
He said they are still sending traditional packets out. Also online is a virtual tour for people to see what the campus has to offer.
Southern Illinois is sticking with this plan until the quarantine is over and groups of more 10 are allowed to gather. The SIU admissions team is working constantly to innovate new ways to reach new students in future years.
