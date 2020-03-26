Schnucks donates $605,000 for COVID-19 relief

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that they are donating $500,000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, and $105,000 for other areas outside of the St. Louis region.
The funds will be split among several United Way agencies in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
“Through many crisis situations over the last eight decades, Schnucks has nourished people’s lives by supporting our communities, and in these unprecedented times, we want to be a part of helping to make sure that those who are most in need and who are experiencing the most significant hardship are able to get assistance,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “When businesses and nonprofits work together, we can make a difference in bridging the gap for many of those who are in the midst of uncertainty due to the rippling impacts of COVID-19.”
The St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund was created and funded by a coalition of area foundations, businesses, and individual donors assembled by the St. Louis Community Foundation, and modeled after a similar effort launched by the Seattle Foundation.
