Real estate agents are getting creative to sell homes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Coronavirus pandemic has many industries changing how they do business in order to stay in business, and that's true for local real estate agents.
Jacob Fish works for Realty Executives Edge in Cape Girardeau. He said, despite the coronavirus, he still has customers looking to buy a home.
"We haven't really had to be creative to keep business flowing what we had to do is get creative on how to protect our clients," he said.
Fish said that includes showing homes from their cellphones. He explained that the virtual tours, keep both buyer and seller safe.
“We actually go into the homes ourselves as the agents, we will video or facetime with a client so that they do not have to come into the home.” he said.
He gave an example of what the tours look like, "we're coming into the kitchen here, nice open kitchen, with a huge island bar standing in front the kitchen," he said.
He said they’re also taking extra precautions to keep themselves safe. “We’re using different protective gear from gloves and masks, and booties depending on the request of the seller,” he said.
Fish said it’s clear, this is the new normal. He just hopes things get better soon. “Real estate is ever changing, it’s never just a stationary situation so we’re always having to adjust.”
